VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Summer Harmony
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Concert and Ballet: 'Summer Harmony'

Featuring a contemporary dance based on Franz Schubert’s 'Death and the Maiden' and Carmina Burana, a popular choral work of the 21st century.
 
go to top