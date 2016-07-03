VnExpress International
At least 82 killed in overnight Baghdad bombings, police and medics say

At least 82 people were killed and 200 injured in two bombings that hit Baghdad around midnight Saturday, nearly all of them in a blast targeting a ...
 
