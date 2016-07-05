VnExpress International
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

The blast killed 33 and wounded 65, the health ministry said, while a security source said the bombing left 37 dead and 70 wounded.

Ambulance bomb kills 95, wounds 158 in Kabul: official

The blast happened in an area where several high-profile organizations, including the European Union, have offices.

Suicide bomber attacks Indonesian police station, wounding one

A suicide bomber wounded one in an attack on a police station in Solo city, Indonesia.
July 05, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
 
