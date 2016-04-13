The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Major Vietnamese sugar firms in merger talks
Once established, the new company, will be the biggest sugar firm on Vietnam’s stock market.
Vietnam sees full state exit from sugar mills by end 2017
Sugar output in 2015-2016 drops to 1.2 million tons as a drought damaged sugarcane areas last year.
Anti-smuggling forces likely to own confiscated illegal sugar
Anti-smuggling forces could claim all the confiscated sugar smuggled into the country to themselves, according to a recent industry proposal to the government.
April 13, 2016 | 08:38 pm GMT+7
