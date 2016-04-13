VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag sugar
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Major Vietnamese sugar firms in merger talks

Once established, the new company, will be the biggest sugar firm on Vietnam’s stock market.

Vietnam sees full state exit from sugar mills by end 2017

Sugar output in 2015-2016 drops to 1.2 million tons as a drought damaged sugarcane areas last year.

Anti-smuggling forces likely to own confiscated illegal sugar

Anti-smuggling forces could claim all the confiscated sugar smuggled into the country to themselves, according to a recent industry proposal to the government.
April 13, 2016 | 08:38 pm GMT+7
 
go to top