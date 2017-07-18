VnExpress International
Netflix adds 5 mln subscribers, doubles profit

Revenues in the quarter rose 30 percent from a year ago to $2.98 billion.

Spotify builds streaming lead at 60 million subscribers

The Swedish company has more than double the base of nearest competitor Apple Music.

Netflix shares jump as subscriptions top 100 million

Netflix ended the rencent quarter with 103.95 million subscribers. 
