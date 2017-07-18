The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
subscriber
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Netflix adds 5 mln subscribers, doubles profit
Revenues in the quarter rose 30 percent from a year ago to $2.98 billion.
Spotify builds streaming lead at 60 million subscribers
The Swedish company has more than double the base of nearest competitor Apple Music.
Netflix shares jump as subscriptions top 100 million
Netflix ended the rencent quarter with 103.95 million subscribers.
July 18, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7