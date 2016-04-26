The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Danish inventor says journalist died from toxic fumes on sub
Peter Madsen is on trial for alleged gruesome murder of journalist Kim Wall in his homemade submarine.
Possible explosion detected near missing Argentine sub's last known location
The navy did not have enough information to say what the cause of the explosion could have been or whether the ...
Vietnam’s 6th Russian-built submarine arrives at central port
The submarine is expected to be transferred to the Navy early next week.
January 20, 2017 | 10:58 am GMT+7
Vietnam's 6th Russian-built submarine to arrive in January
The six submarines have been built under a $2-billion deal aiming to strengthen Vietnam's maritime forces.
November 30, 2016 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam conducts test runs for two more ‘Lightning’ warships
They have the power to destroy warships and protect submarines.
August 26, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
North Korea missile fired from submarine appears to have failed: South Korea
North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a submarine on Saturday, but it appears to have failed soon after launch, South Korea's military said.
July 10, 2016 | 10:07 am GMT+7
France wins $40 bln Australian submarine contract - sources
Australia has awarded the A$50 billion ($40 billion) contract to build the country's new fleet of submarines to French naval contractor DCNS, sources said on Tuesday, dealing a ...
April 26, 2016 | 08:32 am GMT+7
