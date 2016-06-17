VnExpress International
Tag Su-30MK2 missing
Vietnamese missing fighter pilot found dead off central coast

A source from the Ministry of National Defense’s Search and Rescue Command confirmed late Friday Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai, one of the two ...
 
