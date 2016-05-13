VnExpress International
Vietnam tries to find its feet in world of free trade

New-generation free trade pacts will force Vietnam to wake up and shake up.

World Bank issues $150 mln loan to give Vietnam competitive edge

The World Bank has decided to issue an $150 million loan for structural reforms in Vietnam, the bank said on ...
 
