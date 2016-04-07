VnExpress International
Tag stroke
Anti-stroke drugs also protect against dementia: study

Patients should be started on blood-thinners immediately after diagnosis, and continue taking the medication.

Aspirin increases bleeding risk in older stroke patients: study

How much the risk of bleeding might rise with age was largely unknown.

How modern life is slowly killing Vietnamese

An average office worker in Vietnam only walks 600 steps per day, far below the recommended 10,000.
January 03, 2017 | 03:52 pm GMT+7

Key facts about strokes

The haemorrhagic stroke is one of the most serious forms of stroke and can be fatal.
September 19, 2016 | 10:13 am GMT+7

Diabetes cases reach 422 million as poorer countries see steep rises

The number of adults with diabetes has quadrupled worldwide in under four decades to 422 million, and the condition is fast becoming a major problem in poorer countries, a World ...
April 07, 2016 | 08:19 am GMT+7
 
