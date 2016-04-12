The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
strike
Vietnamese province forks out salaries to workers abandoned by S Korean employer
The company's director has reportedly left Vietnam, hanging hundreds of employees out to dry before the Tet holiday.
500 workers go on strike in central Vietnam over unreasonable pay
The company switched to paying workers based on the number of products they make, forcing them to work overtime ...
Vietnamese workers end 5-day strike after company scraps draconian death leave rule
Thousands of workers will no longer have their salaries slashed if they take time off when a family member dies.
September 12, 2017 | 04:59 pm GMT+7
6,000 workers go on strike at Vietnam's factory
The workers protested against unreasonable rules, including a required three-day notice to take leave for a death in the family.
September 07, 2017 | 08:52 pm GMT+7
Brazil protesters, police clash in first general strike in decades
Unions said the strike was a success and pointed to adherence by millions of workers in key sectors.
April 29, 2017 | 08:24 am GMT+7
Assad allies say U.S. attack on Syria air base crosses 'red lines'
And they would respond to any new aggression and increase support for their ally.
April 10, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Foreign factory fires Taiwanese manager, vows to improve workers' rights after revolt
Pregnant workers were banned from bringing milk to the workplace and fired for a third violation.
April 03, 2017 | 08:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese medical staff strike after eight months with no pay
A hospital in central Vietnam has been empty for the last two days, but not for the right reasons.
August 02, 2016 | 06:41 pm GMT+7
1,000 Vietnamese workers strike after South Korean factory docks wages
Textile workers are up in arms after their company failed to live up to salary promises.
July 11, 2016 | 12:48 pm GMT+7
1,000 workers stage strike due to unfair employment conditions
Nearly 1,000 employees from Bluecome Vina Company Limited, a Korean company, went on strike yesterday, demanding for the establishment of a trade union, less working hours and ...
April 12, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
