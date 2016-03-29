VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag street kinghts
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

“Street knights” take justice into their own hands

While driving his daughter to school, Nguyen Thanh Hai recognized a motorbike thief. He quickly put his daughter in a taxi while setting off in ...
 
go to top