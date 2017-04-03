VnExpress International
Tag street crimes
Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

One victim was a Japanese man who was riding a bicycle earlier this month when his bag was snatched.

Vietnamese men jailed for snatching phone from foreign tourist

The court said the act had given Vietnam and its people a bad reputation.

French man arrested for street robbery in Vietnam’s 'Little Paris'

The young foreigner allegedly snatched gadgets and cash from a 73-year-old man in Da Lat.
October 24, 2017 | 01:30 pm GMT+7

Captain Sidewalk offers to reimburse Indian couple robbed in Saigon

Saigon authorities are quick to act on foreigners' complaints, but local people don't always receive that level of commitment.
October 02, 2017 | 01:54 pm GMT+7

Vietnam arrests three Colombians for $75,000 street snatch

They fled Hanoi after a robbery in February and were spotted while attempting to go to Laos.
April 03, 2017 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
 
