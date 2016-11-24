VnExpress International
Hanoi mayor dials up fight against graffiti advertisements

Authorities say that the colorful stenciled advertisements taint the face of the city.

75-year-old artist's murals bring new life to Saigon alleys

The artist could not pursue his dream to take care of his family. But recently he has found his renewed passion ...

Street Arts Festival

Come and speak the language of youth: graffiti, rap, hip hop dance and more.
November 24, 2016 | 10:38 am GMT+7
 
