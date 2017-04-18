The most read Vietnamese newspaper
9 dead as huge storms batter Europe
Storm Friederike has claimed at least six lives in Germany, including two truck drivers whose vehicles were blown over by the gales.
Bolaven weakens into tropical depression, spares Vietnam
The storm's winds are forecast to wear down to 40 kph on Thursday afternoon and cause thunderstorms offshore.
Relief for Vietnam as scary Typhoon Tembin weakens into tropical depression
The depression is forecast to head for the Gulf of Thailand instead of making landfall in Vietnam's southernmost province.
December 26, 2017 | 09:33 am GMT+7
Saigon, neighbors batten down the hatches as unusual, forceful year-end typhoon looms
'A year-end storm comes once in a decade, but a strong one like Tembin is the first.'
December 23, 2017 | 03:32 pm GMT+7
Tropical pressure system on course to hit Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay
The depression is forecast to bring heavy downpours to Hanoi and other parts of the north.
September 25, 2017 | 11:09 am GMT+7
Vietnam needs natural disaster strategy after $2 bln in damage caused last year - PM
Damage caused by natural disasters trimmed about 1 percent off Vietnam's gross domestic product in 2016.
April 18, 2017 | 06:05 pm GMT+7