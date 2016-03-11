VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag stores
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

S. Korea’s E-mart to scale up investment in Vietnam

The retail giant plans to pour $200 million more into operations and social activities in HCMC.

Overcharged in Vietnam: tips to avoid paying too much

From street vendors to souvenir stores and restaurants, stories abound of tourists been charged far more than they ...
 
go to top