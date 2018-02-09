The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
stocks
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Stocks rally despite US inflation spike, dollar on defensive
Asian stocks gained on Thursday after Wall Street brushed aside strong U.S. inflation data.
Vietnam market down for another day as Asian stocks suffer new crush
The benchmark VN-Index closed 9 percent lower than a week ago.
Chinese stocks crushed as 'bulls kill bulls' in exit stampede
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index had its biggest single-day dive in two years.
February 09, 2018 | 03:53 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's coffee prices leap-frog London, trade dull
The premiums quoted this week mark the first time since September 2016 Vietnamese beans have stood above London futures prices.
April 28, 2017 | 04:49 pm GMT+7