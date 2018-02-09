VnExpress International
Stocks rally despite US inflation spike, dollar on defensive

Asian stocks gained on Thursday after Wall Street brushed aside strong U.S. inflation data.

Vietnam market down for another day as Asian stocks suffer new crush

The benchmark VN-Index closed 9 percent lower than a week ago.

Chinese stocks crushed as 'bulls kill bulls' in exit stampede

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index had its biggest single-day dive in two years.
February 09, 2018 | 03:53 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's coffee prices leap-frog London, trade dull

The premiums quoted this week mark the first time since September 2016 Vietnamese beans have stood above London futures prices.
April 28, 2017 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
 
