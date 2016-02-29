VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Stocks
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

European stock markets drop at open

European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Monday following heavy falls across Asia.

Tokyo stocks fall as yen gains, Nissan surges on buyback

Tokyo shares gave up early gains to close lower Monday as a stronger yen dented exporters, but Nissan surged on ...

Asian shares fall, Shanghai slumps as G20 disappoints

Asian stocks broadly fell on Monday, with Shanghai ending at a month-low and Tokyo diving into the red after a G20 meeting failed to ease concerns about stalling global growth.
March 04, 2016 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
 
go to top