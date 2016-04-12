The most read Vietnamese newspaper
stock exchange
Outlook bright for Vietnam’s soaring stock market in 2018
After hitting a decade-long high in 2017, the banking and energy sectors could drive the market to record levels.
Vietnam's main stock exchange to reopen after two-day shutdown
It's the first such incident in almost a decade.
Ho Chi Minh stock exchange closes due to technical issues
The stock exchange closes temporarily to fix technical issues.
January 23, 2018 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Most Asian markets rise as 2018 rally extends
The equity rally that has kicked off 2018 continued on Friday, with Asian markets picking up the baton from another set of records on Wall Street.
January 05, 2018 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's HDBank to list shares on Jan 5
The listing values the Vietnamese lender at around $1.43 billion.
December 28, 2017 | 11:26 pm GMT+7
Bitcoin rises 10 pct, recovers from last week's brutal selloff
While the cryptocash recovers, Israeli regulartors seek to ban it on stock exchange.
December 26, 2017 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Sacombank board seeks to switch listing to smaller exchange
It would be delisted from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange if shareholders approve the resolution
October 11, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Merger appears near for Vietnam's stock exchanges
Officials hope that a single exchange, which is likely to be headquartered in Hanoi, will attract more investors.
October 21, 2016 | 03:59 pm GMT+7
Trade pact with E.U. might offset Brexit fallout in Vietnam
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, or Brexit, has sent ripples across the financial market in Vietnam, but overall there appears to have been no immediate hit on the ...
July 02, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Stock market listings still a long way off for Vietnam's start-ups
Experts say it would be impossible for Vietnamese start-up companies to go public on a bespoke stock exchange recently suggested by Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.
June 10, 2016 | 03:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to integrate stock indices in 2016
The combined markets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh will entice more capital from foreign investors and raise the image and transparency of the market to international investors.
April 12, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
