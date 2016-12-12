VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag steel production
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hundreds protest against polluting steel factories in central Vietnam

‘You must either move the plants, or move us.’

Vietnam’s steel imports hit record high in 2016

Faster economic growth means more steel is needed to make everything from cars to buildings.

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Sen ready to plunge $700mln into deep-water port

The deep-water port is a part of a $15-billion steel complex planned for the central province of Ninh Thuan.
December 14, 2016 | 02:19 pm GMT+7

Steel production in Vietnam forecast to grow 10-12 pct next year

An expanding economy needs something solid to build its foundations on.
December 12, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
 
go to top