steel plant
Lime kiln explodes at Taiwan’s notorious steel plant in Vietnam
Operations at the Formosa plant resumed this week after being halted for a year due to a toxic spill disaster.
Revival plan for massive steel plant tests Vietnam after Formosa disaster
The $10-billion project is reminiscent of the toxic disaster in central Vietnam.
Gov't funds help 800 students return to school on Vietnam's ravaged central coast
Fishing families have got the support they needed so their kids can go back to school.
September 09, 2016 | 05:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to close steel plants that don’t meet environmental standards: Deputy PM
Vietnam is the largest steel producer and consumer in Southeast Asia.
September 09, 2016 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese group to build $10 bln steel plant on south coast
The plant’s capacity is double the size of Taiwan’s Formosa steel factory.
August 29, 2016 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese steel giant to build $180 million plant amid global surplus dispute
Hoa Phat Group (HPG), one of the top five leading steel enterprises in Vietnam, is going to invest VND4 trillion (about $180 million) on a new factory to produce steel sheet, ...
April 21, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
Steel project waits for Chinese contractor after four-year delay
A project to expand production at a key steel producer came to a halt after the Chinese contractor withdrew four years ago, and discussions to get it back on track remain ongoing.
April 04, 2016 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
