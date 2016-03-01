VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag steel imports
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam imposes safeguard tariffs on steel imports to block Chinese products

Steel imports from China accounted for more than half of the total import volume.

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping tax duty on Vietnamese steel

Malaysia has announced anti-dumping tariffs on Vietnam’s cold rolled steel imports from May 24.

Domestic steel companies struggle to cope with massive flow of imports

Domestic steel enterprises are sitting on high inventories due to an influx of imported products.
March 04, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
 
go to top