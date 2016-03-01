The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam imposes safeguard tariffs on steel imports to block Chinese products
Steel imports from China accounted for more than half of the total import volume.
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping tax duty on Vietnamese steel
Malaysia has announced anti-dumping tariffs on Vietnam’s cold rolled steel imports from May 24.
Domestic steel companies struggle to cope with massive flow of imports
Domestic steel enterprises are sitting on high inventories due to an influx of imported products.
March 04, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
