VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag steal
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam Airlines busts 14 cases of theft by foreigners in less than a month

Chinese thieves seem to be targeting flights to and from Da Nang.

Thieves pinch valuable Buddha statue in northern Vietnam

This is the second time the 2.8 meter-high statue has been stolen.
 
go to top