Hanoi’s etiquette code for civil servants bans tattoos, ‘improper’ fragrances

The code, scheduled to take effect soon, also requires public servants to dress and talk nicely.

Population growth forces HCMC to go on 5,000-strong recruitment drive

More teachers and doctors are badly needed.
 
