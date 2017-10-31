VnExpress International
Vietnam plans to cut 10 percent of civil service jobs in next 4 years

Public spending has reached the point where it's time to set the dead wood adrift.

Venezuela state employees to work two-day week to save energy

Venezuela's socialist government ordered public workers on Tuesday to work a two-day week as an energy-saving ...
 
