State Bank
Vietnam's State Bank found guilty of violating protocol

The government's inspection agency says there are serious shortcomings when it comes to tackling corruption.

Vietnam extends $1.3 billion loan package to boost gloomy real estate market

The State Bank of Vietnam has asked five state-run banks to extend the low-interest home loan package worth VND30 ...
 
