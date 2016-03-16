The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam central bank seeks to lower commercial rates
Vietnam will clean up non-performing loans and build up foreign exchange reserves.
Payment rejected: Bitcoin transactions remain illegal in Vietnam
The only payment methods allowed in the country are issued or controlled by the State Bank.
Embattled Vietnamese official seen in rare public photo after implication in massive graft case
Dinh La Thang's appearances in the media have been rare since he was ousted from the Politburo, but his name remains a major talking point.
September 19, 2017 | 01:36 pm GMT+7
Trump's immigration rules threaten remittances to Vietnam
Vietnam's remittances from the U.S. made up 4 percent of the country's GDP in 2016.
March 13, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
S.Korea's Woori Bank to form Vietnam unit by July
South Korea's Woori Bank expects to establish a Vietnam unit this month or in July, a bank official said on Tuesday, as part of the lender's plans to expand its network in the ...
June 22, 2016 | 09:50 am GMT+7
South Korea's Busan Bank open for business in Ho Chi Minh City
The State Bank of Vietnam issued a license for Busan Bank to start trading on May 27 at its new branch in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1.
June 01, 2016 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
State Bank of Vietnam buys up $7 billion to boost foreign exchange reserves
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has purchased $7 billion since the start of the year, but doled out more than $3 billion in the last two months.
May 31, 2016 | 06:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s third largest bank to sell its stake in SaigonBank
State-owned VietinBank will sell nearly 17 million holding shares in Saigonbank, equivalent to over five percent of the bank's charter capital, to reduce ownership cap down to ...
May 21, 2016 | 01:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to reform banking system amid challenges from TPP
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addressed the 17th Asian Banker Summit today, pledging to continue economic reforms across the country, including the banking sector, as Vietnam ...
May 11, 2016 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
New foreign owned bank to enter Vietnam market
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on March 24 approved the establishment of Public Bank Vietnam Limited with a chartered capital of VND3 trillion ($134 million).
March 28, 2016 | 08:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's bad debt down to 2.9 pct in 2015
Bad debt within the Vietnamese banking system fell to 2.9 percent of outstanding loans at the end of 2015 from 3.7 percent a year before, according to the annual financial report ...
March 16, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
