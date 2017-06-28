VnExpress International
Startup develops app that allows diners to book tables with discounts

With PasGo, you can make online restaurant reservations and enjoy a wide range of discounts for free.

American fund to invest $10 million in Vietnamese start-ups

Silicon Valley based fund 500 Startups has announced plans to establish a micro fund worth $10 million for between ...
 
