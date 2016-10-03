VnExpress International
Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market

Many of the start-ups do not deal directly with individual customers, but instead provide the "back end" transfer mechanism for remittance shops.

Vietnamese start-ups receive a $250-mln boost last year

Fledging startups are concerned most over a lack of funding to get their idea off the ground.

Ho Chi Minh City to unveil $45 million fund for startups

The fund is part of a bigger plan to support 2,000 new projects in the next five years.
October 25, 2016 | 01:58 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to scrap controversial online business rule

The rule has shocked the startup community.
October 03, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
 
