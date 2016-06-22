VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag star lake
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Daewoo E&C to build $2.2 billion Korean-style luxury "city" in Hanoi

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. (Daewoo E&C) has just announced that it will proceed with the official construction of its first high-end villa ...
 
go to top