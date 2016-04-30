VnExpress International
Vietnam rating outlook stable, debt and policy responsiveness the risks: S&P

Standard & Poor's rates Vietnam 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term sovereign credit ratings due to rising debt burden, banking sector weakness, and ...
 
