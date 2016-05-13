VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag stake
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam looking to drive SOE stake sales forward in 2018

The assets the government plans to sell will include leading companies in energy, power and petroleum.

Vietnam raises $308 mln from PV Power listing

State-owned PV Power IPO sells 20 percent at IPO and another 29 percent to strategic investors, 

Thai tycoons' deals in Vietnam pose risks to domestic market

The lure of a rising middle class and consumer spending has resulted in a massive inflow of foreign investment from Thailand.
January 14, 2018 | 11:26 am GMT+7

Vietnam's biggest brewer to sell majority stake

Prices will be set at a minimum of $14 a share at the sale scheduled for December 18.
November 29, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7

South Korea's Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance to buy 20 pct stake in Vietnam's Pjico

Parent company Petrolimex has also brokered a strategic partnership between the two firms.
May 08, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7

Thailand's SCC ups stake in Vietnam’s first petrochemical project

The collapse of global oil prices had reportedly forced an investor from Qatar to sell up from the delayed project.
March 05, 2017 | 09:10 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's biggest bank sells stake to Singaporean investor

"This investment reflects our confidence in Vietnam’s long-term growth potential," said GIC.
August 30, 2016 | 11:02 am GMT+7

Top state-owned beverage company plans to sell half its stake

Saigon Beverage Company (Sabeco) coupled with the Ministry of Industry and Trade is seeking approval from the Vietnamese government to sell 53 percent of its stake through public ...
May 13, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
 
go to top