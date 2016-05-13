The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
stake
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam looking to drive SOE stake sales forward in 2018
The assets the government plans to sell will include leading companies in energy, power and petroleum.
Vietnam raises $308 mln from PV Power listing
State-owned PV Power IPO sells 20 percent at IPO and another 29 percent to strategic investors,
Thai tycoons' deals in Vietnam pose risks to domestic market
The lure of a rising middle class and consumer spending has resulted in a massive inflow of foreign investment from Thailand.
January 14, 2018 | 11:26 am GMT+7
Vietnam's biggest brewer to sell majority stake
Prices will be set at a minimum of $14 a share at the sale scheduled for December 18.
November 29, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
South Korea's Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance to buy 20 pct stake in Vietnam's Pjico
Parent company Petrolimex has also brokered a strategic partnership between the two firms.
May 08, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Thailand's SCC ups stake in Vietnam’s first petrochemical project
The collapse of global oil prices had reportedly forced an investor from Qatar to sell up from the delayed project.
March 05, 2017 | 09:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's biggest bank sells stake to Singaporean investor
"This investment reflects our confidence in Vietnam’s long-term growth potential," said GIC.
August 30, 2016 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Top state-owned beverage company plans to sell half its stake
Saigon Beverage Company (Sabeco) coupled with the Ministry of Industry and Trade is seeking approval from the Vietnamese government to sell 53 percent of its stake through public ...
May 13, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter