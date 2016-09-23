VnExpress International
Vietnam mall operator debut helps entice world's record stake sale in 2017: data

The $709 million IPO of Vincom Retail was among those that enticed sovereigh investors to take chunky stakes in ...

Vietnam plans minor stake sale in country's third largest beer firm

The government is negotiating the deal with Carlsberg, but wants to retain a majority stake to hold veto power.
February 01, 2018 | 05:14 pm GMT+7

Thai Beverage unit seeks to buy 51 percent of Vietnam's Sabeco

Vietnam Beverage Company Ltd wants to buy 327 million Sabeco shares, equal to around 51 percent of the beer firm.
December 13, 2017 | 09:23 pm GMT+7

Thai Beverage unit to bid for at least 25 percent of Vietnam's Sabeco

The auction of up to 54 percent of Sabeco worth at least $5 billion is set for December 18.
December 12, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7

Starting price for Vinamilk sale set at $6.6 each: state investment firm

The sale is expected on November 10 and would reduce the state ownership in Vinamilk, Vietnam’s biggest listed firm, to 36 percent.
November 02, 2017 | 02:41 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s sole oil refinery hoping to strike it rich with $85 million stake sale: report

It plans to sell 4 percent stake this year and another 49 percent next year, tempting investors from Spain and the U.S.
August 11, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to sell 9 pct stake in dairy giant this year: state investment arm

Already valued at $9 billion, Vinamilk is the largest listed firm in the country.
September 24, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
 
