US warship sails near disputed islands in Southeast Asia, officials say
In the past, Beijing has reacted angrily to such moves, saying they are provocative.
Vietnamese families in search of peace 30 years after sons died defending Spratlys from China
64 Vietnamese soldiers died in the battle on March 14, 1988, and few of their remains have been recovered.
Philippines' Duterte plays down China military facilities in disputed sea
He also cracked a joke offering the Philippines to become a province of China.
February 20, 2018 | 12:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam demands Taiwan cease live-fire drills in disputed waters
Itu Aba Island in the Spratly Archipelago is illegally occupied by Taiwan.
August 24, 2017 | 03:28 pm GMT+7
The day Vietnam lost a Spratly reef to China
A total of 64 Vietnamese soldiers died defending reefs in the Spratly Archipelago on March 14, 1988, and they lost Gac Ma.
March 14, 2017 | 09:49 am GMT+7
China launches new cruise ship tour to Vietnam's Paracel Islands
China has continued to bring tourists to the troubled Paracel island chain, which it took from Vietnam by force in 1974.
March 03, 2017 | 12:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam condemns China’s ceremonies for islands
The so-called '70th anniversary of the recovery' of the Paracels and Spratlys does not affect Vietnam's indisputable sovereignty.
December 13, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam slams Taiwanese officials' visit to Spratly Island
'All activities in these areas without Vietnam's consent are deemed illegal.'
July 28, 2016 | 05:35 pm GMT+7
