Tag sports betting
Police bust $39.5 mln illegal sports betting ring in central Vietnam

The highest amount recorded for one wager was $307,000.

Vietnamese province, South Korean firm shoot for $1.5-billion gaming complex

The South Korean investor partnered with Vinh Phuc Province, which is working to legalize sports betting.
 
