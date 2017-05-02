VnExpress International
5 road workers hit and killed by car in Vietnam

They were setting up a street divider when a speeding car hit them.

Shocking video shows policeman thrown off running truck in central Vietnam

It was no stunt. The police officer remains in critical condition.

Chinese man drives car into group of traffic police in central Vietnam

The man was trying to escape after police caught him speeding, and refused to cooperate when the car was eventually stopped.
