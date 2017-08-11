VnExpress International
Vietnam ranks 74th in global internet speed: report

Vietnam's average broadband speed is 10 times slower than Southeast Asian neighbor Singapore.

Vietnam internet speed among the slowest in Asia Pacific

A new study shows the country is left behind by most of its neighbors.
 
