Slow down: WHO says cars are moving too fast in Hanoi

A lower speed limit will help reduce road fatalities in the capital city.

Higher speed limit blamed for accelerated traffic accidents in Saigon

The number of traffic accidents and deaths has risen since the speed limit was raised.
 
