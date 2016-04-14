The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Automobile firms struggle with latest changes to Vietnam’s tax policy
Car enterprises are complaining that constant changes to tax policies is affecting their business and cutting their contributions to the state budget ...
Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with 150 percent luxury tax tag
Tax rates levied on luxury cars will rise sharply following the National Assembly's decision to change the Law on ...
