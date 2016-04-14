The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
special consumption tax
Vietnam ministries against tax on sugary drinks, one says no proven link to obesity
The agriculture ministry said 'no study has found that the abuse of sweetened tea or coffee causes obesity' in Vietnam.
Vietnam chews over special consumption tax on sugary drinks
The tax could help combat the country's rapidly increasing obesity rate.
Higher tax slams the brakes on Vietnam's car imports
Duties of up to 150 percent are making people think twice about life in the fast lane.
September 19, 2016 | 11:16 am GMT+7
Tax hike drives Vietnamese consumers away from luxury cars
New special consumption tax rates came into effect from July 1.
August 16, 2016 | 06:30 am GMT+7
Luxury cars "sold out" in Vietnam ahead of 90 percent tax hike
Vietnam’s car market has seen growth in imported car sales contrary to a fall in the number of locally built-up products with changes to a special consumption tax about to kick in.
June 16, 2016 | 04:08 pm GMT+7
Special consumption tax on luxury cars to rise sharply this July
National Assembly approved changes in Law on Special Consumption Tax. The new tax rates are coming into effect on July 1.
April 14, 2016 | 06:23 pm GMT+7
