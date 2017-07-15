VnExpress International
Vietnam opens memorial to honor fallen soldiers in Spratly battle with China

The memorial is named after the Gac Ma Reef, which 64 Vietnamese soldiers died defending three decades ago.

Hanoi to name streets after Spratly and Paracel islands

Vietnam’s capital gets patriotic by laying claim to disputed archipelagos.
 
