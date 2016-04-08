The most read Vietnamese newspaper
China building huge test site for unmanned ships in East Sea
The test area is being constructed off the southern port city of Zhuhai bordering Macau.
China accuses US warship of violating its sovereignty
The missile destroyer USS Hopper came within 12 nautical miles of Huangyan Island in the South China Sea on ...
Vietnam backs efforts to calm troubled waters after US warship sails near China-occupied island
The U.S. patrol was designed to challenge China's 'excessive maritime claims' in the area.
October 13, 2017 | 11:24 am GMT+7
US Navy commander visits river where Vietnam defeated China
He hailed growing cooperation between the U.S. and Vietnam’s navies in time of regional instability.
October 07, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen found dead after run-in with Philippine Navy
The Filipino government said the Vietnamese boat rammed into a naval vessel during a chase, prompting officers to fire 'warning shots.'
September 25, 2017 | 12:39 pm GMT+7
Despite strains, Vietnam and China forge closer economic ties
The number of Chinese tourists in Vietnam has surged this year, just one sign of the growing economic ties between two countries.
September 01, 2017 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slams China’s new cinema on seized island
The statement comes a week after the new Chinese leisure complex made international headlines.
August 01, 2017 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnam demands China stop cruises to Paracel Islands
'Those actions have seriously violated Vietnam's sovereignty over the Paracel Islands and international law,' says the foreign ministry.
March 13, 2017 | 12:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnam snares Chinese boats for illegal fishing
Three Chinese boats were caught fishing just 40 kilometers off the country's central coast.
March 03, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam demands withdrawal of Chinese military aircraft from Paracel Islands
Hanoi formally requested Beijing to stop sending military fighter jets to Vietnam's Paracel Islands at a press conference held today.
April 14, 2016 | 07:20 pm GMT+7
More Vietnamese fishing boats seized in Thai waters
The Thai navy said it has detained another five Vietnamese vessels for illegally fishing in Thailand’s exclusive economic zone.
April 08, 2016 | 11:04 am GMT+7
China calls Obama, Xi talks 'constructive'
WASHINGTON - China said talks on Thursday between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama were constructive, even as the two sides remained far apart on the South ...
April 01, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7
