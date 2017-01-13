VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag southern Vietnam
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Electrical fault to blame for Taiwanese factory inferno in southern Vietnam - Police

The fire is estimated to have cost the garment firm at least $13 million so far.

Huge fire engulfs Taiwanese garment factory in southern Vietnam

No casualties were reported, but the fire was still blazing four hours after it broke out.

Six injured as bridge collapses in southern Vietnam

Among the victims, an old woman and two children, are in critical condition.
January 13, 2017 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
 
go to top