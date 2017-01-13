The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Electrical fault to blame for Taiwanese factory inferno in southern Vietnam - Police
The fire is estimated to have cost the garment firm at least $13 million so far.
Huge fire engulfs Taiwanese garment factory in southern Vietnam
No casualties were reported, but the fire was still blazing four hours after it broke out.
Six injured as bridge collapses in southern Vietnam
Among the victims, an old woman and two children, are in critical condition.
January 13, 2017 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
