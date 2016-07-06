VnExpress International
South Korean man found dead in Vietnamese forest

Police said he was a 31-year-old construction engineer working for a local factory.

South Korean naval ships visit Vietnam's Cam Ranh Port

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation and enhance the countries’ strategic partnership.

South Korean man killed in crash in northern Vietnam tourist site

Both the bus and the motorcycle burst into flames soon after collision.
November 29, 2016 | 08:47 am GMT+7

South Korea ‘blocks’ budget tours from Vietnam

The country has turned its back on guided tours costing less than $540.
October 24, 2016 | 11:10 am GMT+7

S.Koreans charged for mobile phone smuggling at Saigon airport

The two men have a long criminal record in their home country.
September 19, 2016 | 01:48 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese crew murdered South Korean captain over verbal abuse

A sailor from the South Korean fishing vessel said a bad relationship and the language barrier were the reasons for the bloody mutiny.
July 06, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
 
