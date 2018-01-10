VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag south east asia
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Philippines to protest to China over apparent airbase on manmade island in the East Sea

Despite improved relations between the two countries, the Philippines have firm views against militarization of the disputed waters. 

Southeast Asia prioritizes trade pact including China as US rethinks policy

'That to us would be more of a priority rather than other countries working on another agreement.'
 
go to top