VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag South East Asia
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Laos and Cambodia en route of overtaking Vietnam in tourism

As tourism in Lao PDR and Cambodia grows twice as fast as in Vietnam, the former two may soon take over Vietnam's mid-level position in Southeast ...

Indonesia to set up "crisis center" after Philippine kidnappings - minister

Indonesia will set up a crisis center, headed by President Joko Widodo, to handle security situations involving ...
 
go to top