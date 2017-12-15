The most read Vietnamese newspaper
south china sea
Vietnamese families in search of peace 30 years after sons died defending Spratlys from China
64 Vietnamese soldiers died in the battle on March 14, 1988, and few of their remains have been recovered.
China not trying to 'replace America': foreign minister
Is the 'Middle Kingdom' planning on expanding? China's foreign minister assures they won't replace the U.S.
Vietnam welcomes US aircraft carrier as bilateral ties reach new milestone
The visit 'demonstrates U.S. support for a strong, prosperous and independent Vietnam,' U.S. ambassador to Vietnam said.
March 05, 2018 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
China's defense spending to accelerate in 2018
China is building up a world class army worth $175 billion that aims to protect its sovereignty against 'any people, organization or political party.'
March 05, 2018 | 10:46 am GMT+7
Storm Sanba forecast to leave Vietnam in peace for Tet
There is little chance of the storm growing stronger due to a cold front that has just moved in.
February 12, 2018 | 01:38 pm GMT+7
US aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam in post-war first
Four decades after the war, a U.S. aircraft carrier will enter Vietnam again. This time, for a very different reason.
January 25, 2018 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
India plans closer Southeast Asia maritime ties to counter China
India already has strong naval ties with Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.
January 25, 2018 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
Eyeing China, US moves to strengthen Indonesian defense ties
Jim Mattis will head to Vietnam after his visit to Indonesia to strengthen defense ties.
January 23, 2018 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Philippines to protest to China over apparent airbase on manmade island in the East Sea
Despite improved relations between the two countries, the Philippines have firm views against militarization of the disputed waters.
January 10, 2018 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Chinese aircraft drill again in Western Pacific
China's state media said the drill is part of annual plans.
December 22, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7
While focus is on N.Korea, China continues disputed sea buildup: think tank
Report says China has constructed a radar array in the Spratlys.
December 15, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
China tells Australia off over disputed sea stance
As Australia shows concerns over the disputed East Sea, China says back off.
December 15, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
Philippine leader says will raise arbitration case with China, won't bargain
Rodrigo Duterte will not "barter" away territory and economic rights.
October 17, 2016 | 09:18 am GMT+7
