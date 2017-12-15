VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag south china sea
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese families in search of peace 30 years after sons died defending Spratlys from China

64 Vietnamese soldiers died in the battle on March 14, 1988, and few of their remains have been recovered.

China not trying to 'replace America': foreign minister

Is the 'Middle Kingdom' planning on expanding? China's foreign minister assures they won't replace the U.S.

Vietnam welcomes US aircraft carrier as bilateral ties reach new milestone

The visit 'demonstrates U.S. support for a strong, prosperous and independent Vietnam,' U.S. ambassador to Vietnam said.
March 05, 2018 | 06:08 pm GMT+7

China's defense spending to accelerate in 2018

China is building up a world class army worth $175 billion that aims to protect its sovereignty against 'any people, organization or political party.'
March 05, 2018 | 10:46 am GMT+7

Storm Sanba forecast to leave Vietnam in peace for Tet

There is little chance of the storm growing stronger due to a cold front that has just moved in.
February 12, 2018 | 01:38 pm GMT+7

US aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam in post-war first

Four decades after the war, a U.S. aircraft carrier will enter Vietnam again. This time, for a very different reason. 
January 25, 2018 | 05:54 pm GMT+7

India plans closer Southeast Asia maritime ties to counter China

India already has strong naval ties with Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam. 
January 25, 2018 | 02:27 pm GMT+7

Eyeing China, US moves to strengthen Indonesian defense ties

Jim Mattis will head to Vietnam after his visit to Indonesia to strengthen defense ties. 
January 23, 2018 | 09:13 am GMT+7

Philippines to protest to China over apparent airbase on manmade island in the East Sea

Despite improved relations between the two countries, the Philippines have firm views against militarization of the disputed waters. 
January 10, 2018 | 05:02 pm GMT+7

Chinese aircraft drill again in Western Pacific

China's state media said the drill is part of annual plans. 
December 22, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7

While focus is on N.Korea, China continues disputed sea buildup: think tank

Report says China has constructed a radar array in the Spratlys. 
December 15, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7

China tells Australia off over disputed sea stance

As Australia shows concerns over the disputed East Sea, China says back off. 
December 15, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7

Philippine leader says will raise arbitration case with China, won't bargain

Rodrigo Duterte will not "barter" away territory and economic rights.
October 17, 2016 | 09:18 am GMT+7
 
go to top