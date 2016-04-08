The most read Vietnamese newspaper
World
Floods, landslides kill more than 800 people across South Asia
'The water level has gradually dropped. The flood situation will improve if it does not rain upstream any further.'
Much of South Asia could be too hot to live in by 2100: scientists
Deadly heatwaves beginning in the next few decades will strike parts of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
World Bank to invest $2.5 bn in education for girls
US First Lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday delivered a strong call for more education for women worldwide as the World Bank announced a new $2.5 billion initiative to foster ...
April 14, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Singapore MP sorry for "time-bombs" comment about South Asian workers
A Singaporean MP who said crowds of South Asian workers were "walking time-bombs" who needed to be fenced off from residential areas in the city-state's Indian quarter apologised ...
April 08, 2016 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
