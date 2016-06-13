VnExpress International
South African arrested in Vietnam for transporting 2 kg of cocaine

Ho Chi Minh City Police have arrested a South African man in Tan Son Nhat Airport after detecting nearly two kilograms of cocaine in his luggage.
 
