Johannesburg's new 'agripreneurs' dig for green gold on skyscraper rooftops

'Chamber of Mines' new site for green entrepreneurship. 

Modern tech, rising middle class drive cinema revival in Africa

Like the plot in an old-fashioned movie, cinemas in Africa are making a third-reel comeback after years of ...

Common ground in short supply as China hosts BRICS

Lumping together far-flung and vastly different political and economic systems, BRICS has long been viewed by many as contrived.
September 03, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7

S.African woman found guilty 18 years after kidnapping newborn

A South African woman was on Thursday convicted of kidnapping a newborn baby and raising her for 17 years before an astonishing coincidence reunited the girl with her biological ...
March 10, 2016 | 06:15 pm GMT+7
 
