VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Son Tra District
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Housing supply climbs 50 percent in Da Nang

In the first five months of 2016, Da Nang, Vietnam's central economic hub, welcomed nearly 1,000 new apartments to the market, a 44.6 percent ...
 
go to top